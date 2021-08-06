Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
About 50 people stopped by to listen to speakers during the “Good Trouble” vigil on July 17 on North Franklin Street in Michigan City. The organizers were inspired by the turnout and will conduct a second rally for voting rights on Tuesday, Aug. 10, near the You Are Beautiful sign on Michigan Boulevard.
Attendees of the vigil listen as retired U.S. Army Sgt. John Lewis explains the importance of Congress passing voting rights legislation.
MICHIGAN CITY — Community activists will conduct a Democracy Can’t Wait Rally demanding national standards to protect the freedom to vote.
The event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the sidewalk in front of the “You Are Beautiful” sign near City Hall will urge Congress to Pass the For the People Act, John Lewis Voting Rights Act and D.C. statehood.
