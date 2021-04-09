MICHIGAN CITY — In response to the quality of care they provided to a La Porte family specifically, and to COVID-19 patients in general, the staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City was honored by the Indiana House of Representatives this week.

State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, daughter of Perry Stump and sister of Tamara Stump of La Porte, sponsored the resolution, which she said her dad asked her to do before the disease ultimately took his life on Dec. 4, 2020.

