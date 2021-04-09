State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, stopped by Franciscan Health Michigan City on Friday to personally thank the staff for the quality care they provided her family when her father and sister were treated for COVID-19 in November and December, as she, her sisters and mother looked on.
McNamara, center, and her sister, Tamara Stump, recognized several individual staffers by name, including nurse Dan Sables. “I can never repay Dan for what he gave me,” McNamara said. “He gave me hope. When we came in on Thursday, my dad was awake, he was alert, he got to say goodbye to everybody. He made my dad’s last day the best day.”
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, reads the resolution passed by the Indiana House of Representatives honoring healthcare workers in Indiana, and specifically the staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
McNamara recognized several individual Franciscan staffers by name, including nurse Selase Foster. She told him: “Selase … I want to say thank you to you for being my sister’s rock. She pointed you out as the person who was her person. So thank you very much.”
With Franciscan Health MC CEP Dean Mazzoni looking on, McNamara said of nurse Jennifer Porter Mrozinski: “I just want to say thank you ... I firmly believe that if she had not been there for my sister, she would not be here today. So, thank you, Jennifer.”
Photos by Kelley Smith
Photos by Kelley Smith
Franciscan Health MC staff gathered in the lobby to listen to McNamara recount her family's experiences at the hospital.
MICHIGAN CITY — In response to the quality of care they provided to a La Porte family specifically, and to COVID-19 patients in general, the staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City was honored by the Indiana House of Representatives this week.
State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, daughter of Perry Stump and sister of Tamara Stump of La Porte, sponsored the resolution, which she said her dad asked her to do before the disease ultimately took his life on Dec. 4, 2020.
