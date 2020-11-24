It's a family affair at Emmanuel, where the staff includes five, and the Walkers’ five children, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family members and close friends with a combined 56 years experience.
Deminia Walker is all smiles after her husband, Joey Walker, cut the ribbon to officially open Emmanuel Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Westville on Sunday.
Photos by Kelley Smith
The former Trinity Lutheran Church building on U.S. 421 is now home to the second black-owned funeral home in La Porte County.
Emmanuel provide prearrangement, funeral, traditional, signature and elite services; and sells caskets, flowers, headstones, monuments and life insurance policies.
Staff members and friends offer congratulations after the ceremony. Deminia Walker worked at Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home in Michigan City for 19 years before starting her own business.
WESTVILLE — Emmanuel Funeral Home and Cremation Services opened its doors to the public this month, becoming only the second black-owned funeral home in La Porte County.
Michigan City natives Joey and Deminia Walker have repurposed the former Trinity Lutheran Church building at 402 Flynn Rd. (U.S. 421) in Westville, from where they now provide prearrangement, funeral, traditional, signature and elite services.
