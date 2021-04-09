La PORTE — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic in La Porte as part of its ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Area residents can get the free vaccine on April 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rural King, 1340 State Road 2 by registering online at ourshot.in.gov or calling 211. Some walk-ins will be accepted while vaccine supplies last.
The site will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, it is critical that we do all we can to help the residents of our city and those in surrounding communities receive their vaccines,” La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said.
“This drive-through event is the perfect means to do that. We could not have asked for a better opportunity, and I am excited to see the impact this event will have.”
Dermody said he was “so grateful to the Indiana Department of Health for bringing this incredible resource to the city of La Porte.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said, “This mobile vaccination site is one more way we are working to give all Hoosiers convenient access to COVID-19 vaccine in their communities.
“I encourage everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to take advantage of this safe, effective vaccine, which is the best protection we have against this virus.”
As of Friday, a total of 3,268,764 doses have been administered in Indiana, according to ISDH, including 1,916,401 first doses and 1,352,363 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Appointments are still available at the mobile vaccination sites in Michigan City, where first doses will be offered from 9 a.m to 6 p.m through April 10; and second doses will be given from 9 a.m to 6 p.m April 28-May 1. The clinic is being conducted at Pentecostal Temple COGIC, the old Jefferson Elementary School, at 2722 Wabash St.
There is also a mobile clinic planned in Merrillville and a mass vaccination site at Roosevelt Park in Gary. To make an appointment visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. On Monday and Tuesday, April 12 and 13, walk-ins will be accepted at the Gary site at the former Roosevelt High School at 730 W. 25th Ave. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Box pointed out a few facts about the vaccine:
It is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested, because an administration fee may be charged
Each individual will need to schedule an appointment, even if they live in the same household
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose to ensure full protection; it will be scheduled at the time of the first dose
Proof of age will be required at the appointment because while available to anyone 16 and older, those under 18 require parental consent
After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov
People are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna), or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson, Box said.
According to the CDC, once you’ve been fully vaccinated:
You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart
You can gather indoors with unvaccinated people of any age from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks or staying 6 feet apart, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19
If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.
Once you’re fully vaccinated, however, you should still:
Wear a mask and socially distance when in public or visiting an unvaccinated person at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19
Avoid medium- or large-sized gatherings
Protect yourself while traveling
Get tested and stay home if symptoms develop
