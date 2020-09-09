INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are preparing to move much of their 2021 legislative session activity out of the Statehouse over coronavirus concerns.
A joint House-Senate committee on Wednesday endorsed a plan allowing the 100-member House to hold floor sessions and committee meetings in the auditorium and conference rooms of a state office building next to the Statehouse.
The 50-member Senate is planning to keep meeting in its Statehouse chamber, but will convert its public gallery into seating for senators to allow sufficient distancing when the session starts in January.
Plans would also have House committees meet in government center conference rooms that are larger than those in the Statehouse, which opened in 1888. Those testifying about bills would have to speak by video from other rooms.
Committee members decided against using the nearby Indiana Convention Center, citing concerns about cost and distance from the Statehouse. But the center could be used for the governor’s annual State of the State speech.
On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 720 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 101,485. That included 1,254 cases in La Porte County, an increase of 4.
Another 17 deaths were reported, raising the toll to 3,173 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 224 probable deaths. In La Porte County, 37 deaths have been reported.
The ISDH also updated its county-by-county risk map, which showed slight improvement across the state. Martin County in southwestern Indiana, the only county with a highest-risk red rating last week, improved to the orange rating of moderate to high spread.
It is among seven counties with orange ratings, all in central and southern Indiana. The remaining 85 counties received yellow or blue ratings based on new cases per 100,000 residents and percentage of tests confirming infections.
La Porte County remains in the blue, the safest level, with 57 weekly cases per 100,000 residents; and a 3.44 weekly positivity rate, down from a week ago. Porter, St. Joseph, Starke and Lake counties are all in the yellow category.
Also Wednesday, a northern Indiana prison was placed on lockdown after weekend testing found nearly 60 inmates and several workers were positive for COVID-19.
After new cases were found last week at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, a team from the ISDH visited to do rapid testing, a prison spokesman said.
Before the weekend, two inmates and five staff had tested positive. By Wednesday, test results showed 60 offenders and 10 staff members positive. A total of 238 inmates were quarantined Wednesday out of an inmate population of about 3,100.
Inmates who are symptomatic or test positive will be held in quarantine for 14 days, then released back into the general prison population once they test negative.
