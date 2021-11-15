The Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit expansion will increase the cats’ living spaces by about 3,000 square feet, and add 27 glass windows to the front of the enclosure, providing the African lions and Bengal tigers a safer, noise-reduced environment.
The Washington Park Zoological Society gifts a $135,296.21 check to the Washington Park Zoo for its Big Cat exhibit project.
Photo provided / Carlton Bishop
The Washington Park Zoo’s big cat exhibit expansion will increase the cats’ living spaces by about 3,000 square feet, and add 27 glass windows to the front of the enclosure, providing the African lions and Bengal tigers a safer, noise-reduced environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.