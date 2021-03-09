INDIANAPOLIS — In addition to the physical health toll, the pandemic continues to take a toll on mental health in Indiana.
While getting vaccines and practicing safety protocols, state residents are also urged to take advantage of a free and confidential resource that has already helped thousands.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, encourages constituents to turn to the Be Well Crisis Helpline, which can connect them with a trained counselor at no cost by calling 211 or visiting BeWellIndiana.com.
“Professionals are available and want to help in any way they can,” Pressel said.
“No one dealing with a disorder should feel like they are fighting alone, and I urge any Hoosier who needs help to call or use the website and access these free resources.”
When calling 211, enter your ZIP code, follow the prompts and select No. 3. On the website, you can take a mental health assessment, access substance use disorder and recovery resources, and view educational videos.
According to Pressel, 211 and the website can also connect Hoosiers to other helpful resources, such as child care, and unemployment and health insurance.
Since launching in July 2020, the helpline has assisted more than 8,000 people, Pressell said.
“Nearly 53 percent of all callers are referred to additional mental health treatment, substance use services, or crisis counseling, according to data collected by Be Well Indiana counselors.”
Family physicians and health insurance providers can also provide access to telehealth options for counseling and emotional support, he said.
While specialists work on mental health concerns, the Indiana State Department of Health continues to vaccinate thousands of Hoosiers every day.
The department announced Tuesday that 16,511 people received a free COVID-19 vaccine during a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including 4,090 who were vaccinated on Monday.
As of Tuesday, 1,154,141 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana, and 724,587 individuals were fully vaccinated.
That means about 725,000 people, or about 11 percent of Indiana’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through Monday, according to the health department.
Additional vaccination clinics are planned at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and at the University of Notre Dame, but both sites are fully booked.
A clinic also is being planned in Gary the weekend of March 20. Details will be announced later this week.
Hoosiers 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov, or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
