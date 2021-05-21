Mobile food giveaway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will conduct a Mobile Food Distribution for La Porte County residents from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday outside the former JC Penney building at Marquette Mall, U.S. 20 and Franklin Street. Sponsored by United Way of La Porte County, the event will provide free pre-boxed and pre-bagged food on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 300 households in need of food assistance. Distributions are drive-thru so remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items.
22 more deaths in state, one in LP County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported 801 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 738,961. Another 22 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic total to 13,130 confirmed and 417 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, there were 21 new cases and one death reported, raising the local totals to 12,169 infected and 217 dead, according to ISDH. As of Friday, a total of 4,965,905 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,572,225 first doses and 2,393,680 individuals fully vaccinated.
MC Council approves bill to avoid lawsuit
MICHIGAN CITY — An ordinance appropriating $30,000 for the Michigan City Police Merit Commission to pay four outstanding invoices and other contractual services was approved by the Common Council after being expedited Tuesday. Commissioner Scott Matzke said the vendor who performed oral interviews for the Michigan City Police Department’s 2020 promotion testing has threatened to sue as his invoice remains unpaid nearly halfway through 2021.
After discussion with Matzke and City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster, it was determined that because one of the interviews was conducted in January, the invoice was not generated until then. However, the council had voted to remove funding from the Merit Commission budget for this year, so Hoffmaster wasn’t able to pay the bill without a new appropriation. She advised the council that because the MCPD is short-staffed by 12 officers, contractual services for new hires will be higher this year than in most years.
Lane closures on I-94 in Lake County
HAMMOND — INDOT has announced overnight lane closures on I-94 westbound between mile markers 7 and 3 from about 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday to change the work zone lane configuration. The overnight closures will be one left lane beginning at 8 p.m., two left lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and three left lanes from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.
The new configuration for westbound I-94 beginning May 26 will have two lanes to the right of the work zone and two lanes to the left of the work zone. Motorists planning to use the Kennedy Avenue exit will need to be in the two right lanes. The left-most lane will cross the median and utilize the shoulder of eastbound I-94. Four lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction, and the eastbound lane configuration will not change. This project will last through October.
LP County Plan Commission to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the County Complex in La Porte. The agenda includes petitions from Kingsbury Elevator for rezoning property at 5621 S. U.S. 35 from B2 to M2; to vacate undeveloped but plotted roadways on East Belmont Drive in New Carlisle; and to vacate undeveloped but plotted roadways on East Saugana Trail and East Miami Trail in Rolling Prairie. The Solar Ordinance will also be discussed.
MC Plan Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and streaming live on the My Michigan City page on Facebook. The agenda includes a petition for primary approval of a minor subdivision to create two lots at 7008/7174 W. U.S. 20; for rezoning the area around the former St. Anthony Hospital; and a discussion of affordable housing. To access the meeting use ID 82701789469 and passcode 846765.
MCAS School Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building at 408 S. Carroll Ave. The agenda includes a superintendent’s report, updates on the Elston YMCA and Ames Field, and online learning options for the 2021-22 school year.
Michigan City Water Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Water Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 532 Franklin St. The agenda includes a financial report, and updates on the Lake Avenue main installation, extension south of I-94 and Lead Pipe Project.
NC Council work session of fire territory
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will conduct a work session at 2 p.m. (ET) Tuesday at the Fire Station at 204 E. Michigan St. to discuss the Fire Territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.