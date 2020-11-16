INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring, state health officials said.
Indiana had 2,768 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday, a number that surpassed the previous peak of 2,634 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily update.
The state’s coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday marked a 103% jump in COVID-19 patients during the past month, the data show.
In District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter, Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in Northwest Indiana, hospitalizations also set a new high on Sunday, with 476 COVID-19 patients at area hospitals.
Nearly 35% of ICU beds in the district were occupied by COVID patients, while another 39% were in use by non-COVID patients, and 26% remained available, according to ISDH.
Along with hospitalization, new cases and deaths are also continuing to skyrocket.
The ISDH on Monday reported 5,218 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 256,744. It was the sixth straight day of recording more than 5,000 new infections.
Another 26 deaths were also reported, raising the pandemic toll to 4,686 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and 250 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 93 new cases were reported on Monday, raising the county's confirmed case total to 3,847. There have been 82 deaths in the county, according to ISDH.
On Sunday, ISDH reported 6,844 new cases statewide and 22 more deaths, including 131 new cases in La Porte County.
On Saturday, 8,451 cases – 63 in La Porte County – were reported statewide, a single-day high that was 28% more than the previous high of 6,600 reported on Thursday. That was the first time daily infections had topped 6,000. Another 25 deaths were also reported.
La Porte County's 7-day positivity rate for all tests reported was 12.3%, and was 19.2% for unique individuals tested as of Monday, according to ISDH.
More than 3,313 new cases of COVID-19 in schools were also reported, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,217 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the school year.
Dozens of Indiana school districts are changing in-person learning schedules or sending students home altogether.
In La Porte County, Michigan City Area Schools, New Prairie United Schools (except for elementaries) and the MSD of New Durham Township have all gone to virtual-only learning, while La Porte Community Schools remain on a hybrid schedule.
Many schools are having trouble staying open due to the growing number of teachers and students who are sick or in quarantine, Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.
While Gov. Eric Holcomb has insisted that mask-wearing and social distancing “are proven to work” so schools can remain open for in-person instruction, Box expressed more caution, advising local officials to reconsider schools’ operations plans as virus spread spikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.