La PORTE — In-person instruction will begin in full swing when La Porte students return to school next week.
On Monday, the La Porte Community School Corporation announced it will fully reopen its facilities to students when the 2020-21 academic year begins on Monday. Students enrolled in the in-person instruction program will begin the year under the traditional, five-day-per-week class schedule.
As per the district’s “Getting Back on Track” coronavirus response plan, students will have to follow numerous precautions, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while in classrooms, hallways and lunchrooms.
In a post on Facebook, the corporation said administrators had decided to begin the school year in the “green” – the lowest of three color-coded coronavirus threat levels – due to La Porte County having an average COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.3 percent over the past 14 days.
Under the revised guidelines the district posted, the corporation will conduct classes with full-time live instruction when the average 14-day positivity rate is 5.9 percent or lower.
The district will continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19 spread in the county in two-week intervals, moving between the three threat levels depending on the most current data.
If the average positivity rate rises to 6 percent, the corporation will move programming into the yellow phase, in which students alternate between in-person and remote instruction through the week:
At 6-9.9 percent, live instruction would take place Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with remote learning on Wednesday
At 10-12.9 percent, live instruction would take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with remote learning on Tuesday and Thursday
At 13-15.9 percent, live instruction would take place Tuesday and Thursday, with remote learning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
If the positivity rate rises to 16 percent or higher, the district would enter the red phase, during which all classes would be held remotely.
The threat levels only apply to students signed up for the traditional option, one of three LPCSC allowed parents to enroll children in when registering them earlier this month.
Parents also had the option of placing children in the new Distance Learning Academy, which offers virtual-only instruction using LPCSC instructors and curriculum. Parents could also sign their children up for the Homeschool Academy, which uses instruction and curriculum through an outside company.
La Porte is the last county school corporation to finalize its plans for the new school year amid the pandemic, which forced schools across the country to close in the spring.
Michigan City Area Schools announced last month it would begin the fall semester on Aug. 24 with virtual-only instruction, aiming to resume in-person classes on Oct. 19, when students return from fall break.
South Central Community School Corporation, which resumed classes Aug. 12, is conducting all instruction remotely as well, with tentative plans to reopen buildings at 50 percent attendance Sept. 14.
Half the student population would attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half would attend school on Thursday and Friday. On days when they do not attend physical classes, students will receive remote instruction, with all students having online classes on Wednesday.
Westville students, who also returned last week, are following a similar hybrid schedule, with one half attending physical classes Monday and Wednesday and the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. The two groups will alternate n-person classes on Fridays.
New Prairie United School Corporation is also following a half attendance plan, with students whose last names begin with A-L attending school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students with names M-Z go to school Tuesdays and Thursdays – all students have virtual classes on Fridays.
Finally, the Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation has announced it would be fully reopening, albeit in a staggered fashion.
In a Facebook post last week, Supt. Kelly Shepherd announced the district would welcome its preschool through second grade students beginning Aug. 24. This will allow staff to direct all resources toward training the youngest students on proper safety procedures.
The following week, third- through fifth-graders will return, and on Sept. 8, the sixth- through eighth-students will join them, bringing Wanatah School back to full capacity.
Students at LaCrosse High School will return on Aug. 31.
