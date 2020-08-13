United Way hosts 16th annual golf outing
La PORTE — The United Way of La Porte County will hosts its 16th annual Golf Outing on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Beechwood Golf Course in La Porte. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with a box lunch and shotgun start at noon. A silent auction will end at the start of the awards ceremony at 5 p.m.
Costs is $400 for a foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, bloody Mary bar, cigar hole, games, prizes – including a new car for a hole-in-one on select holes; complimentary drink tickets, awards and more. There will be food and beverage sampling booths along the course. Cost for an individual golfers is $100. For information on registration and available sponsorships, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/united waylpc/event/74725/
LP boys tennis schedule changes
La PORTE — La Porte High School has announced several schedule changes for the boys tennis team. The Mishawaka Marian match will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m. at the LeRoy courts. The South Bend Riley match will be played Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m. at the LeRoy courts. And the New Prairie match will be played on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. at New Prairie.
Women’s Par-Tee league golf results
MICHIGAN CITY — These are the results from the Par-Tee women’s golf league for Aug. 12. A Flight results: Low Gross and Event, Tina St. Germain; Low Net and Low Putts, Jane Shuger. Shuger had a chip-in on No. 15.
B Flight results: Low Gross, Low Net and Event, Wendy Shaver; Low Putts Pam Jaracz and Mary Lou Marshall. C Flight results: Low Gross and Low Net, Sandra Provan; Low Putts, Nancy Ash; Event, Kristie Hicks.
Hunters sought for state park deer culling
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this year. Properties where hunting is allowed with firearms only are Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks. Properties where hunting is allowed by archery only are Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area.
The dates on which the hunts will take place are Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Volunteers can apply online at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm, where additional guidelines can be found. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17.
