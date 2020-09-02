INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method Wednesday to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.
The unanimously approved plan allows the state to use data from the last student count in February to determine whether schools should receive full funding for students, regardless of whether those students are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom this semester.
Keeping in line with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s promise that schools will remain fully funded during the coronavirus pandemic, the new plan means school budgets won’t be penalized for students learning online this fall, as long as the students were not enrolled in a full-time virtual education program on the last enrollment count day.
Holcomb praised the resolution for “getting this issue resolved ... so schools can have the funding that is needed to educate students during these unprecedented times.”
State School Supt. Jennifer McCormick was appreciative.
“I am pleased the State Board of Education took action to implement the Department of Education’s original guidance to provide 100 percent funding for impacted students who receive virtual instruction due to the pandemic associated with the fall count.
“I am grateful for the many calls and emails made by educators, administrators, parents, and community members to our elected officials. This tireless advocacy created action and change.”
The funding model is still a temporary fix, however.
Current Indiana law caps per-pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85 percent of basic tuition support. Lawmakers will have to decide during the next legislative session whether they’ll change that law before the next student count in February 2021.
Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said the new rating system “is a necessary guide” that schools should turn to as COVID-19 infection rates fluctuate.
But he stressed more work is needed.
“We do have to remember that this solution isn’t a permanent one,” Spradlin said. “But for now, it’s suitable to help us navigate through the winter until February.”
Also Wednesday, a month after some schools reopened their doors for in-person classes, state officials released new recommendations for school operations and potential closures during the pandemic.
The color-coded system, which went live Wednesday, assigns scores to counties based on three key metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents, positivity percentage, and change in percent positivity from the previous week.
Those scores coordinate with a color-coded rating system for the county’s level of community spread and risk.
A blue color designation indicates minimal community spread. Schools can operate in person for all grades but limit activities where social distancing isn’t feasible.
Yellow indicates moderate community spread of the virus. In this stage, the state suggests schools increase vigilance around mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing and consider limiting attendance at athletic events to parents and close family.
A county in orange is experiencing moderate to high community spread, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. In this case, grade schools are recommended to continue in-person instruction, and a hybrid approach should be considered for middle and high school students.
In red counties, the state suggests middle and high schools move to virtual learning and cancel all assemblies and extra-curricular activities.
Still, the system provides only recommendations, not mandates, meaning public and private schools can choose not to follow them. Districts are not required to test students, teachers or staff, and there are no penalties for schools that don’t comply with the rating system.
Box said schools in all but the hardest hit counties should remain open for at least some level of in-person instruction. School districts should also “make every effort” to keep at least one school building open – regardless of infection rate – to assist students with remote learning and ensure a safe environment, she said.
Aside from a face coverings mandate for students in third grade and up, Indiana officials have so far held back on any requirements for if or how schools open.
Box and Holcomb have maintained it’s up to local leaders and have continued to encourage districts to reopen for in-person instruction if at all possible.
Indiana State Teachers Association Keith Gambill said members of his union believe the new statewide metrics are an “important step in the right direction,” but noted that some of the recommendations ”could be more stringent in counties with high community spread.”
