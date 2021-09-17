Children’s author Shannon Anderson visited St. Stanislaus School this week to share her love of reading and writing. Anderson, back center, helps the second-grade class with their poetry assignments with their teacher, Denise Delaney, back left, and Principal Chris Evans, right.
Children’s author Shannon Anderson visited St. Stanislaus School this week to share her love of reading and writing. Anderson, back center, helps the second-grade class with their poetry assignments with their teacher, Denise Delaney, back left, and Principal Chris Evans, right.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Anderson helps second-grader Valeria Robles choose a shape for her poem.
Anderson talks poetry with the sixth-grade class. Over two days, she visited every classroom at St. Stan’s.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Second-grader London Alexander pens a poem about her love for her family as Anderson looks on.
MICHIGAN CITY — Renowned children’s author Shannon Anderson visited St. Stanislaus School this week to share her love of reading and writing with students and staff.
St. Stan’s Principal Chris Evans, who knows Anderson from their time with the Indiana State Literacy Association, said the school used Title I funds for the author visit in an effort to support students in their reading and writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.