MICHIGAN CITY – A local man accused of killing his child’s mother’s boyfriend in April confirmed Thursday that he is prepared to face a jury beginning Sept. 8.
Mark Anthony Wright, 22, will return to La Porte Superior Court 1 for a final pre-jury conference on Aug. 27.
He asked Judge Michael Bergerson to release him to Community Corrections until the beginning of his trial, but the judge denied his request.
Also arrested in relation to the shooting was 20-year-old Christopher Martisa Deal of Michigan City, who is scheduled for a status conference in La Porte Superior Court 1 on Aug. 20.
Michigan City Police say Deal was driving his silver Ford Fusion in the alley behind the 100 block of East William Street on April 5, when Wright fired multiple shots out of the passenger window, killing 29-year-old Sirus Scott of Chicago.
Scott was reportedly the boyfriend of Wright’s child’s mother.
Deal told officers that Wright and his ex-girlfriend had argued outside her William Street residence multiple times throughout the day on April 5, and that Scott had pulled a gun on Wright during the first altercation, the probable cause affidavit states.
During the second altercation, both Scott and Wright pulled guns on each other, Deal reportedly told police.
For the third altercation, Deal is recorded as having said he was driving in the alley when Scott opened fire on his car. Wright was in the passenger seat, and responded by firing out the window, fatally striking Scott, Deal reportedly said.
But at his omnibus hearing in June, Deal told the court that the statement he gave police initially was coerced and untrue; but the judge informed him that he should stop talking and consult with an attorney before making any statement to the court.
Currently, Wright remains incarcerated at the La Porte County Jail on a bond of $1 million cash only.
He faces a sole count of murder, which is punishable by 45-65 years in prison.
Deal is charged with one count of aiding, inducing or causing murder – also punishable by 45-65 years.
His bond is $250,000 cash only; and he, too, is in lockup in La Porte County.
