Though the school’s Spirit Week celebration was wiped out by COVID-19, Marquette Catholic High School students were able to incorporate some of the more fun aspects in the annual College Go! Week from Sept. 21-25, including Pajama Day on Monday.
Tuesday was Crazy Hat Day at Marquette, but the week was not just fun and games, as students also took time to complete college-readiness activities, such as graduation plans, applying to schools and virtual visits.
Though the school’s Spirit Week celebration was wiped out by COVID-19, Marquette Catholic High School students were able to incorporate some of the more fun aspects in the annual College Go! Week from Sept. 21-25, including Pajama Day on Monday.
Photo provided / Marquette Catholic High School
Tuesday was Crazy Hat Day at Marquette, but the week was not just fun and games, as students also took time to complete college-readiness activities, such as graduation plans, applying to schools and virtual visits.
The week concluded with College Spirit Day, when students were encouraged to wear apparel from either the school to which they have been accepted, or their favorite college or university.
MICHIGAN CITY — While COVID-19 put the brakes on the annual Spirit Week celebration at Marquette Catholic High School, students still got the chance to show their school spirit – for a number of different schools.
Last week was College Go! Week at Marquette, and the school combined elements of last spring’s Spirit Week, which was lost to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.