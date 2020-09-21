Brandon French of the Coolspring Township Fire Department strings rope atop the flagpole at Bernie Scott’s Trail Creek residence on Sunday. Watching from the ground, from left to right, were Mary Lou Swead, Trail Creek Police Officer Nick Korepanow, Scott, and Deanna French.
Photo by Kelley Smith
French and his fellow firefighters Logan Doperalski and Hunter Wroblewski volunteered to repair the pole.
Scott was elated to be able to fly his American and POW / MIA flags again, which he does in honor of his brother, Marine PFC Kenneth L. Scott, who was killed in the Vietnam War.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Marine PFC Kenneth Scott was killed in Quang Tri Province in Vietnam on Sept. 9, 1966. He is among the servicement commemorated on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
