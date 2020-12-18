BLUFFTON – Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to spike across Indiana, the owner of a restaurant shut down for violating mask regulations is suing the state and local health officials.
Yergy’s State Road BBQ in Bluffton, about 40 minutes south of Fort Wayne, filed suit Tuesday against the Wells County Health Department, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state, claiming it was improperly closed for violating masking requirements and capacity limits.
The lawsuit challenges Holcomb’s executive order requiring masks to be worn in restaurants. It's one of the first suits to be filed over the governor's executive orders during the pandemic.
Yergy's contends the Wells County health order closing the restaurant was based on “improper Executive Orders” issued by the governor “outside the narrow scope of the Emergency Declaration Law.”
After several warnings, the health department required Yergy’s to shut down on Aug. 28. County health officials said the business received prior verbal and formal warnings following complaints about employees not wearing masks.
Yergy’s appealed to the county health board, which sided with the health department.
The suit alleges the governor’s executive order is unconstitutional and caused “unjust injury to Yergy’s fundamental civil rights, liberty interests and property rights.”
Holcomb finds the suit without merit.
“We do our homework before we create executive orders,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’m confident in my authority to set in place requirements that save Hoosier lives.”
Nearly 100 more of those lives were lost on Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 84 deaths, raising the toll to 6,944 confirmed and 321 probable deaths. Another 6,088 cases of COVID-19 were also reported, raising the total to 453,139.
In La Porte County, 115 cases and 2 deaths were reported by ISDH, raising the county totals to 6,555 infected and 120 dead.
The state continues to see a slight decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a spike. The ISDH reported 3,065 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday at Indiana hospitals — 82 fewer than Wednesday and the fewest in 29 days.
Of those being treated, 674 people are in intensive care, the fewest in five weeks.
There were 415 COVID patients being treated at hospitals in District 1, which includes La Porte, Porter, Lake, Newton and Jasper counties, down from a high of 588 on Nov. 30. Of the 245 ICU beds in the district, 29% were in use by COVID patients, and 20% remained available.
Still, the suit contends the governor does not have the authority to mandate mask-wearing without backing from the Legislature. "(The order is) without legitimate legal footing and should be declared unenforceable and set aside,” the suit says.
The governor’s use of executive orders that early on shut down many businesses deemed nonessential and now include the statewide mask mandate have faced complaints from conservatives across the state and protests that he’s overstepped his authority.
Holcomb has issued 49 coronavirus-related executive orders since March under the state’s emergency law, largely drafted in 2003 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Some have suggested steps such as limiting emergency action by the governor to 30 days without legislative support, arguing it was meant for temporary situations such as floods, tornadoes or terrorist actions, though epidemics are included among the 29 situations specified in the law.
State lawmakers are expected to debate changes to the governor’s emergency powers once the full legislative session begins in January.
