The programming is designed to "support academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles," according to CEP Michelle Shirk, and have included slime-making, Valentine decorating and a virtual Black History Month museum.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County has returned to providing afterschool programming for students after months of schedule changes caused by online learning and pandemic concerns.
Photos provided / Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County
Afterschool programs are available at Pine and Springfield elementaries and the Charles Westcott Club in Michigan City, from 3-6 p.m. daily.
MICHIGAN CITY – It's been a while, but the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County has returned to providing programming for students after their school day ends.
"After months of adjusting to changing schedules and operating with extended hours during periods of online learning, club members and staff are happily settling into their new routines," CEO Michelle Shirk said.
