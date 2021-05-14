SOUTH BEND — At least one Indiana county is dropping its local mask mandate after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health officer for St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, rescinded Thursday night the order that was to remain in place until May 27. Local officials, however, are keeping mask orders in effect for Indianapolis and Bloomington.
La Porte County's mask mandate was automatically rescinded on Monday with the signing of a law that said such orders must be approved by county commissioners or city councils.
Though the county remains in the second-riskiest orange category on the state's spread risk map, with the highest new cases per 100,000 residents in the state metric, neither the Board of Commissioners nor either city council has voted to extend the mandate, which was to expire May 31.
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 925 additional cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 733,591. Another 16 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 13,049 confirmed and 417 probable deaths.
In La Porte County, 41 new cases and 2 deaths were reported by ISDH. That raises the total number of infected to 12,011, and the death toll to 214.
St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz cited the new CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. But he said he remained concerned about many unvaccinated people remaining vulnerable to coronavirus infection.
The CDC reports Indiana has the country’s 12th lowest vaccination rate with about 31% of all people fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 4,740,534 doses have been administered in Indiana – 2,483,570 first doses and 2,256,964 individuals fully vaccinated.
Marion County Health Department director Dr. Virginia Caine said the agency would review the CDC guidelines and Indianapolis vaccination rates before recommending any changes to current restrictions. Caine said work continues on getting more people immunized.
The regulations for Bloomington and surrounding Monroe County will be reviewed during a county health board meeting next week.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate in early April.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also announced Friday that fully vaccinated residents will no longer have to wear masks starting Saturday. And no one will be required to wear a mask outdoors.
Residents who are not vaccinated, or have had only their first shot, will still be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors until the mandate expires on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.