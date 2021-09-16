MICHIGAN CITY — As state health officials warn of hospitals and intensive care units being stressed by the latest COVID-19 surge, a local doctor says it’s time for people to come together to face the crisis.
Dr. Vidya Kora, former county commissioner, said the nation needs to come together just as it did in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.
“As we observe the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on our nation, let us remember how we all came together to fight terrorism,” he said.
“Today we face a different threat which is the COVID-19 pandemic. We can overcome this if we fight this by coming together by relying on science, truth and facts.”
Indiana has seen a slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but intensive care units are still stressed by the current surge in cases.
There were 2,524 patients hospitalized with the disease in Indiana on Wednesday, the fewest in a week, but still nearly double the number of a month ago and a level not seen since January’s peak, according to Indiana State Department of Health data.
Meanwhile, more than 720 COVID-19 patients were being treated in ICUs, accounting for 34 percent of the available beds in the state’s ICUs, which were at 93.2 percent capacity.
Kora believes misinformation is partly to blame for the latest surge in the virus.
“A major contributor to the vaccine hesitancy is the massive medical misinformation campaign on social media by the enemies of the United States who do not want us to win this war against the virus,” he said.
“As someone who takes care of COVID patients in the office and the hospital, I have seen the regret these unvaccinated patients have when they end up on oxygen and are having difficulty breathing,” Kora said.
“It is wise to learn from those mistakes rather than repeating them.”
With 68 new coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday, Indiana’s pandemic death toll reached another grim milestone, with 15,011 lives lost.
Nearly all Indiana counties are in the higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread on the state health department’s risk ratings. The ratings, updated Wednesday, placed 22 of 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, one more than last week and the most since mid-January.
Sixty-seven counties received the next-highest rating, orange. Only Porter County was in the lower-level yellow category. For the fourth week in a row, no counties were placed in the safest blue rating.
A month ago, when the highly contagious delta variant was still getting a foothold in the state, just one county was listed as red and 62 had yellow or blue ratings.
La Porte County remained in the orange category, with an average of 277 cases per 100,000 residents last week, and an all-test positivity rate of 10.1 percent. If that rate reaches 15 percent, the county would move into the red category.
There were 71 new cases reported in the county on Thursday, along with one death, raising the pandemic totals to 14,029 and 236 dead, according to ISDH. The all-test positivity rate was up to 10.6 percent.
About 54 percent of Indiana residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the 15th-lowest rate among the states, according to the CDC. State health officials, meanwhile, said 98 percent of Indiana’s recent COVID-19 hospitalizations were for unvaccinated people.
Kora said friends and family of the unvaccinated need to help raise that number.
“If we have a person who wants to drive his or her car into Lake Michigan, we do not sit on the sidelines saying that they have the freedom to do it, we intervene.
“Not getting vaccinated in the midst of a pandemic, which has claimed over 650,000 lives, is like driving a car into Lake Michigan,” Kora said.
“... unfortunately the unvaccinated are not only risking their own lives but putting the lives of their families, friends and members of their community at risk and allowing the virus to flourish and develop new variants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.