MICHIGAN CITY — United Way of La Porte County will receive a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant and plans to use it on programs for food, housing/utilities, childcare, youth and mental health.
“The grant will be used to support our community in meeting basic human needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Kris Pate, executive director of United Way of La Porte County,
The $320,000 grant is one of 47 that Indiana United Ways is making to member organizations and community foundations through an initiative, made possible by funding from Lilly Endowment Inc.
“United Way of La Porte County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades,” said Kelly Woloszyn, Board chair of United Way of La Porte County.
“Even before this crisis, we knew that 36 percent of families in La Porte County were not able to make ends meet – despite working. In the wake of COVID, those needs became even more dire.”
She said the “generous, continued support of Lilly Endowment to our State Association” allows the agency to “continue to help our community, through non-profit partners, deal with and hopefully resolve the impacts of this trying time,”
The second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant again calls for United Ways to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related basic needs aligned with the social determinants of health as defined by the CDC, Pate said.
“Specifically, United Way of La Porte County plans to support food access, housing/utilities, childcare, youth support programming and mental health supports.
“The grant team will consider the funding impact on race equity, people in poverty and ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed people) in their decision-making,” she said.
United Way of La Porte County is now accepting funding requests from area human and social service non-profits whose IRS designation is in good standing.
Interested organizations should email info@united waylpc.org for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
In April 2020, Lilly Endowment helped Indiana United Ways establish the COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative with an initial $30 million grant. An additional $15 million grant was made in March.
The money is part of Lilly Endowment’s overall grantmaking to help organizations meet COVID-related needs. Since March 2020, Lilly Endowment has made grants totaling more than $210 million to organizations responding to the pandemic.
United Ways have served communities for more than 100 years and the United Way of La Porte County has served locally since 1957, Pate said.
“In 2008, United Way addressed the changing social landscape across the nation and narrowed its focus to the three areas most essential to the well-being of a diverse population – health, education, and financial stability,” she said.
“In 2013, United Way of La Porte County piloted a new process, called collective impact, that coordinates community-based health and human service efforts to advocate with a common agenda, pool resources, standardize measurement, share results and avoid duplication.”
Using the process of reviewing needs assessments, hosting community conversations, and researching best practices, the local United Way worked with partner agencies and other community experts to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life throughout La Porte County, she said.
“With this successful framework for working together to address our community’s needs, we can adapt quickly, efficiently, and effectively to address local challenges and needs now and in the future,” Woloszyn said.
“Our collective impact projects create pathways to success for our local youth, bring financial stability to adults and families, fight homelessness and provide a safety net for our friends and neighbors in times of crisis.”
