Weapons and marijuana were seized by Indiana State Police during traffic stops a few hours apart Friday morning. The weapons above were taken after a stop on I-94 between Chesterton and Michigan, while the modified handgun below was taken during a stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the West Point Toll Plaza.
Weapons and marijuana were seized by Indiana State Police during traffic stops a few hours apart Friday morning. The weapons above were taken after a stop on I-94 between Chesterton and Michigan, while the modified handgun below was taken during a stop on the Indiana Toll Road near the West Point Toll Plaza.
CHESTERTON — Marijuana and a firearm were confiscated by Indiana State Police during a traffic stop on I-94 near Chesterton on Friday morning, just hours after cannabis and weapons were seized after a stop on the Indiana Toll Road in Lake County.
About 11:30 a.m. on April 16, ISP troopers with the Lowell All Crimes Policing Team stopped a vehicle on I-94 at the 29 mile-marker (about 5 miles east of Michigan City) for a traffic violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.