INDIANAPOLIS — While legal maneuvering continues over a law aimed at curtailing the governor’s authority during health emergencies, a group of legislators are protesting Indiana University’s decision to require all students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
A letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb calls on him to prohibit any state university from mandating vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval. The letter follows IU’s announcement Friday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the fall semester on all of its campuses.
“Enforcing a mandate that students and faculty accept a vaccine that does not have full FDA approval is unconscionable,” said the letter written by Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour and signed by 18 fellow Republican House members. No high-ranking Republican leaders, however, signed the letter.
The governor’s office said Holcomb would review the letter after he returns Thursday from a trip to Israel.
IU spokesman Chuck Carney said university officials are prioritizing the safety of students and employees.
“IU’s vaccine policy is a clear path forward that will ensure a higher rate of immunity and the opportunity to give our students, faculty and staff a more typical university experience,” Carney said.
Also this week, Indiana’s attorney general argued in new legal filings that the governor is wrongly trying to use the courts to expand his powers with a lawsuit challenging the authority state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public emergencies.
Holcomb asked a judge last month to block the new law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature following criticism from many conservatives over the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions he imposed by executive orders.
Attorney General Todd Rokita, also a Republican and past Holcomb rival, claims in court documents that he is within his legal authority to turn down Holcomb’s request to take the dispute to court after the Legislature overrode the governor’s veto of the law.
His office’s filing repeatedly calls the governor’s lawyers “unauthorized counsel” in asking for them to be removed from the case.
“A lawsuit by the Governor against legislators to invalidate a law enacted over the Governor’s veto amounts to a demand for a ‘super’ veto via the judiciary,” the attorney general’s court filing said.
“It is no small thing for one branch of government to drag another branch of government to account before the third branch of government. No constitutional provision secures to officials of any branch such extraordinary power.”
Holcomb’s lawyers argued that Rokita was making “absurd” arguments that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the law is constitutional.
John Trimble, Holcomb’s lead lawyer with the Indianapolis firm Lewis Wagner, referred questions to the governor’s office, which didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.
The governor and some legal experts maintain the state constitution doesn’t allow the new process under which legislative leaders could call the General Assembly into what it calls “emergency session.” The governor’s lawsuit argues the Legislature is “usurping a power given exclusively to the governor” under the state constitution.
The Marion County judge handling the case hasn’t yet set any hearings or indicated when a ruling might be issued.
The attorney general’s latest filing renewed the argument that Holcomb’s suit against legislators isn’t allowed to proceed under state law because the General Assembly technically is still in session despite concluding its regular business for the year on April 22.
That’s because lawmakers extended the deadline for this year’s session until Nov. 15 because of delays in receiving census data so they can approve new congressional and legislative election districts.
Rokita’s office is asking the judge to delay the case for at least 30 days after the Legislature adjourns, even if it is allowed to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.