Daniel McKinney, Adult Education instructor, works on a computer at the new Adult Basic Education satellite classroom at Lakeland Estates. The program is a partnership between Michigan City Area Schools and the Michigan City Housing Authority.
McKinney speaks with Fred Greene, La Porte County Adult Education coordinator; and Delincia Smith, La Porte County CTE director, at the open house for the new program, designed to be more accessible to potential students who can’t get to the A.K. Smith Center.
Among those at an open house Wednesday, before instruction began later in the day, were, from left, Greene, Smith, Sharon Hetton, interim director of the Michigan City Housing Authority; McKinney; Christopher Vincent, Housing Authority consultant; and Milton Malone, Housing Authority Board member.
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
Photo provided / Michigan City Area Schools
MICHIGAN CITY — The Adult Basic Education program at Michigan City Area Schools has breathed new life into a Lakeland Estates classroom that’s been left vacant for the past several years.
After a brief open house at the facility on Wednesday, Adult Basic Education coordinator Fred Greene knocked on doors at nearby apartments to make sure every resident knew that MCAS had opened a satellite site for adult education within their complex.
