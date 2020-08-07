MICHIGAN CITY — A local hospital system is using the latest technology in an effort to keep its patients, staff and visitors safe.

In an effort to continue providing a safe environment for visitors and employees, Franciscan Health has added the latest in thermal scanning technology to the COVID screening process at hospital entrances, according to Trish Weber, vice president of operations at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

