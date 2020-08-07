Mary Prendergast, sterile processing technician at Franciscan Health Munster, checks her temperature at one of the new thermal scanning kiosks. They are found at entrances to Franciscan hospitals across Northwest Indiana.
Photo provided / Franciscan Health
MICHIGAN CITY — A local hospital system is using the latest technology in an effort to keep its patients, staff and visitors safe.
In an effort to continue providing a safe environment for visitors and employees, Franciscan Health has added the latest in thermal scanning technology to the COVID screening process at hospital entrances, according to Trish Weber, vice president of operations at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
