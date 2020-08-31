To mark the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Herald-Dispatch asked several prominent women in the county to share their thoughts on suffrage and the state of women's rights today. Over the next several days, we will run a series of theses stories and essays – which both celebrate the occasion, and remind us that there is still work to be done.
La PORTE — As I reflect on Women’s Suffrage and its 100-year history, I am struck by the evolution of women’s rights in general. We have choices available to us that women would not have dreamed of in 1920. And yet, some things have not changed at all.
For me, voting is not negotiable. It’s a basic human right, essential to a civilized society. Government exists to serve the people, not the other way around. And there is no easier way to make an impact on our government than by voting.
