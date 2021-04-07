At the La Porte County Public Library's “Career and Technology Showcase,” patrons and Susan Bannwart, library staff member, view the works of a 3-D printer. This year, the library will host “Renaissance Inventions,” a closeup look at Leonardo da Vinci’s creations, at its Coolspring Branch.
Youngsters take part in a a creative activity, "Art Bots" at the Michigan City Public Library during World Creativity and Innovation Week in 2019. The week of activities returns this year, with the library hosting “Aerodynamic Activities” April 15-21, where children can get a free kits to build a paper helicopter and race car.
Alejandro Aguirre, a 7th-grader at Queen of All Saints School in Michigan City, was a poetry contest winner in 2019. Contest winners will be featured on WIMS Radio on April 17.
MICHIGAN CITY – Northwest Indiana will join 80 countries in celebrating this year’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21. Keeping with the United Nations’ declaration, the week’s theme is “2021, Year of the Creative Economy.”
“This pandemic year has been a remarkable year for creativity and innovation," said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions. "Businesses, schools, health care, churches and other charities, government and families have been in the same boat: sink or swim, innovate or die.
