MICHIGAN CITY – Northwest Indiana will join 80 countries in celebrating this year’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21. Keeping with the United Nations’ declaration, the week’s theme is “2021, Year of the Creative Economy.”

“This pandemic year has been a remarkable year for creativity and innovation," said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions. "Businesses, schools, health care, churches and other charities, government and families have been in the same boat: sink or swim, innovate or die.

