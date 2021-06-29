222nd COVID death reported in county
INDIANAPOLIS — While the numbers of new cases of COVID-19 continues to fall across Indiana, La Porte County reported its first COVID death in weeks on Tuesday. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 222nd in the county has been reported, along with 2 new cases on Tuesday. That raises the county’s total to 12,443.
Statewide, ISDH reported 183 new cases, raising the state’s total to 753,528. Another 8 deaths were reported, raising the pandemic toll to 13,420 confirmed and 424 probable deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 5,604,586 doses have been administered in Indiana. That includes 2,796,105 first doses and 2,808,481 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Beacon offering vaccines in La Porte
La PORTE — Patients at 15 Beacon Medical Group primary care locations, including 900 I St. in La Porte, may now receive a COVID-19 vaccination by appointment. Patients may call their doctor’s office directly to schedule.
In addition, community members and patients may schedule a Pfizer vaccine at Beacon Medical Group Main Street, 6913 N. Main St., Entrance A, Granger, by scheduling through ourshot.in.gov and selecting St. Joseph County, then “Beacon Medical Group VAX” from the location listing.
Kennedy’s Kitchen at Arts in the Park
La PORTE — Kennedy’s Kitchen will headline Arts in the Park on Thursday at the Dennis Smith Amphitheater in Fox Park in La Porte, following a 6 p.m. pre-concert hour performance by the La Porte Dance Foundation. Kennedy’s Kitchen is all things Irish, from pub songs and sing-a-longs to dance tunes, harmonies, fiddle, flute, guitar and banjo.
Along with the Dance Foundation, former La Porte mayor Leigh Morris will be guest poetry reader. Jose Vela, an abstract expressionist painter, will exhibit his paintings in the Wolf Plaza Art Pavilion. Snacks and beverages will be available in the concession area, along with food truck vendors Digzy Dogz, Tacos My “Fren” and Fauson’s Ice Cream.
COVID vaccine clinic at MC church
MICHIGAN CITY — The Indiana State Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Michigan City this week, with vaccines available for individuals 12 and older, and no appointment necessary. This clinic will be held at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ at 2722 Wabash St. The mobile vaccinations will occur from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday, June 30, through Saturday, July 3. Learn more at www.ourshot.in.gov.
