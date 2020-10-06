30 more Indiana deaths, 2 more in county
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 30 more residents have died from COVID-19, including 2 more in La Porte County. That bring the death toll statewide to 3,484 confirmed and 227 probable. There have now been 45 deaths in La Porte County.
ISDH also reported that 990 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 126,946. Thirteen new cases were reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 1,698.
One TransPorte bus back in operation
La PORTE — After shutting down its TransPorte bus service Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID19, the city announced Tuesday that one bus has been placed back in service. “So far, all COVID-19 test results received by City employees have been negative,” communication director Jessica Bruder said. “This includes a driver and dispatcher for TransPorte.”
Tuesday morning, the transportation service also resumed providing rides with the one bus. “We will continue to expand our fleet as more negative result come in,” Bruder said.
Driver cited after train strikes vehicle
MICHIGAN CITY — A 23-year-old Michigan City woman was ticketed for disregarding a train signal after she attempted to beat a train and her vehicle was struck Saturday, according to Michigan City Police. There were two adult passengers and a juvenile passenger in the vehicle, and one of the adults was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan with minor injuries, according to police and a CSX spokeswoman.
It happened about 11:45 a.m. when the vehicle was southbound on Ohio Street and was struck at the CSX tracks, according to Sheriee Bowman of CSX. There was no damage done to the train. The crossing, along with several others blocked by the stopped train, was reopened in about an hour, police said.
River Basin Commission to meet virtually
PORTAGE — The Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission will meet virtually at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct 8. To join the meeting, go to global.gotomeeting.com/join/906612253 or dial in at 408-650-3123 with access code 906-612-253. The agenda includes an update on the Jasper County FEMA project; selection of Yellow River design and technical consultants; emergency contracting and work modifications; bank stability at LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area; and the invasive tree exchange pilot program.
Closed session for LB Town Council
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Town Council will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Old School Community Center. The closed meeting will be to discuss a personnel matter and pending litigation.
MC Sustainability Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Commission on Sustainability will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The agenda includes updates on the “Caught You Being Green” campaign; Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; the Solar United Neighbors initiative; and Carbon Neutral Indiana.
Outdoor movie night to benefit the Dunes
VALPARAISO — Indiana Dunes Tourism and Indiana Dunes National Park will host a nature-themed outdoor movie night fundraiser at the 49er Drive-In on Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first film starting at 6:30 p.m. Ticket reservations are required in advance and can be purchased on Eventbrite. This gala celebrates the premiere of the national park’s new film, “Indiana Dunes: Nature’s Masterpiece.” The 24-minute documentary-style film will be followed by “America Wild: National Parks Adventure,” a documentary narrated by Robert Redford. The event will also include a snack box, live music By Johnny V and a cash bar. Tickets are $35 per person. Proceeds will fund needed enhancements to the the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. For more information, visit indianadunes.com or call 219-926-2255.
