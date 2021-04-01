MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School student and Jr. ROTC Cadet Staff Sgt. Alexis Moll earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.

Moll, who is a member of the local Marine Corps JROTC, has a grade point average of 4.13 on a 4.0 scale, ranking 22nd out of 345 students in her senior class, according to MCHS. She will attend Valparaiso University this fall to study Environmental Science.

