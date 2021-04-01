Staff Sgt. Alexis Moll, the rifleman on the right, presents the colors as part of the MCHS Color Guard at an MCHS basketball game. She recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.
Staff Sgt. Alexis Moll, the rifleman on the right, presents the colors as part of the MCHS Color Guard at an MCHS basketball game. She recently received a $1,000 scholarship from the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.
Photos provided
Cadet Staff Sgt. Alexis Moll receives the Marine Corps League scholarship from Jim Hannon, left, and Bruce Baker.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School student and Jr. ROTC Cadet Staff Sgt. Alexis Moll earned a $1,000 scholarship from the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.
Moll, who is a member of the local Marine Corps JROTC, has a grade point average of 4.13 on a 4.0 scale, ranking 22nd out of 345 students in her senior class, according to MCHS. She will attend Valparaiso University this fall to study Environmental Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.