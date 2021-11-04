MICHIGAN CITY — This year’s Christmas Campaign for The Salvation Army of Michigan City got its official start on Thursday at the annual Kettle Kickoff at McDonald’s on Franklin Street.

As in years past, local “celebrities” gathered at the restaurant to chat over coffee about how to help the organization meet its campaign goal of $210,000.

