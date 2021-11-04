This year’s Christmas Campaign for The Salvation Army of Michigan City got its official start at the annual Kettle Kickoff at McDonald’s on Thursday. Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell and his wife, LaRonda, who are chairing this year’s campaign, were present to show their support.
Jenilee Haynes Peterson, center, development director at The Salvation Army, and Major Dale Simmons, right, chat with Tom and Sandy Cipares, who served as the organization’s Christmas chair family in 2015.
This year’s Christmas Campaign for The Salvation Army of Michigan City got its official start at the annual Kettle Kickoff at McDonald’s on Thursday. Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell and his wife, LaRonda, who are chairing this year’s campaign, were present to show their support.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Salvation Army Majors Dale and Becky Simmons talked about the importance of providing hope to Michigan City families at Christmastime, especially this year.
GAF showed up with a check for $3,000 to help get the campaign started. Members Advantage Credit Union and General Insurance Services also presented checks Thursday.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Guests, including Derald Borton, right, enjoyed coffee at tables highlighted by smaller versions of the iconic red kettles.
Capt. Andy Hynek of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, and Mary Lake, chief of staff for the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office, stopped by to chat over coffee.
Jenilee Haynes Peterson, center, development director at The Salvation Army, and Major Dale Simmons, right, chat with Tom and Sandy Cipares, who served as the organization’s Christmas chair family in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.