SOUTH BEND — State health officials are warning about a growing number of COVID-19 illnesses in the South Bend and Evansville areas as the 17 more coronavirus-related deaths were added to Indiana’s pandemic toll less than two weeks after most statewide precaution rules were lifted.
The Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus update also showed Indiana’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease continued growing at record levels. The agency reported that average reached 1,178 through Tuesday. It has grown about 40 percent since Sept. 24.
Local health officials say they’re worried about hospitals in the Evansville and South Bend areas becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 3,727, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That’s an increase of 95 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past week.
State statistics show that Indiana hospitals were treating 1,081 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday – a level the state last recorded in late May and the 12th straight day that hospitalizations have topped 900.
Those increases come even as health experts say it could be some time before the state sees any possible impact from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to lift most restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes on Sept. 26 while continuing the statewide mask mandate.
The ISDH on Wednesday reported 1,302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 128,227. In La Porte County, 10 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 1,704.
The 17 new deaths bring the toll to 3,500 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 227 probable deaths. One new death was reported in La Porte County, bringing the total to 46.
To date, 1,440,917 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,432,219 on Tuesday. A total of 2,220,232 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported since Feb. 26.
The state has reported 23,326 tests results from La Porte County, where the 7-day positivity rate for all tests is up to 7.5 percent, and for unique individuals, up to 10.2 percent.
La Porte County remains in the yellow category – second safest – on the state’s color-coded county metrics map, along with much of Northwest and northern Indiana, including Porter, St. Joseph, Starke, Marshall and Lake counties.
Pike County in the southwest corner of Indiana is the only county in the highest-risk red category; Grant and Henry counties in Central Indiana, along with a cluster of 6 counties in the southwest corner of the state, are in the orange category.
Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart – Knox County is coded yellow, but borders on the cluster of orange counties – said many residents still aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.
“As some individuals continue to balk at the idea of masking or taking other necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, it seems community spread will continue,” he said.
“Unfortunately, there is no downward trend.”
While many counties are seeing their number of active cases decline, Knox and other counties in southwestern Indiana, along with much of northern Indiana, are experiencing much higher positivity rates.
Stewart says he’s concerned that, despite the number of cases, he sees fewer people wearing protective face coverings in public.
“And I don’t know what will happen when we get into flu season,” he said, clearly exasperated.
During their weekly Facebook Live show, Adam Thacker, chief medical officer at Good Samaritan Hospital; and Dr. Scott Stine also addressed the upcoming influenza season in conjunction with coronavirus.
The pair said they’re hopeful that consistent masking and hand hygiene could diminish flu cases, but urge people to exercise caution.
“We want people to be very conscientious as we go into these next few weeks or so because, as you know, so many illnesses come around this time of year,” Stine said
Thacker, the hospital’s chief operations officer, reminded viewers that masks play a vital role in preventing spread of both coronavirus and influenza, regardless of whether or not Holcomb lifts the mask mandate later this month.
“Masks are our number one protection,” Thacker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.