La PORTE — La Porte County is now in the second-safest category on the state’s COVID-19 spread risk map, and La Porte city officials want to keep the progress going by getting more, and younger, people vaccinated.
Though the advisory level remains in the second-riskiest orange level, La Porte County was upgraded to yellow on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map on Wednesday.
After several weeks in orange, the county was upgraded to yellow, along with most of Northwest Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Only Jasper County remains in the orange category, one of just three counties in the state, along with Jay County on the Ohio border and Lawrence County in southern Indiana.
Porter, St. Joseph, Lake, Marshall and Starke counties are also rated yellow, while Newton and Pulaski counties are in the safest blue category. Statewide, 48 counties were in blue and 41 in yellow.
La Porte County had 170 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to ISDH, while the 7-day all-test positivity rate was 9.08 percent and falling.
On Wednesday, ISDH reported 20 new cases and one more death in the county, raising the local totals to 12,118 infected and 216 dead. Statewide, 819 cases and 12 deaths were reported, raising the totals to 737,282 cases and 13,518 confirmed or suspected deaths.
In La Porte, students aged 12 and up, and their families, are invited to kick-off the summer at a “Our Shot Slicers” vaccine bash.
On Thursday, May 20, students and families can receive their Pfizer vaccination at the La Porte Civic Auditorium from 3-7 p.m. Free food from local vendors will be available outside to anyone who receives their shot.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said he hopes this will encourage more La Porte families to get vaccinated before the end of the school year.
“We are all ready to get back to normal this summer,” Dermody said. “There are tons of exciting things planned in the city of La Porte as the weather begins to warm up, but we need people to do their part to protect themselves and others and get their COVID-19 shot.”
Dermody said the event was made possible with the help and support of Walgreens, the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, Domino’s Pizza and Homerun Hot Dogs.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s going to take all of us to get there. We are so grateful to our incredible community partners for helping us in our mission to get more people vaccinated in the city of La Porte,” Dermody said.
Students under the age of 18 will need a parent present to give consent. Walk-ins will be accepted, but pre-registration is encouraged as vaccines are limited. Second doses will be available at the next clinic on June 10.
To register, visit wagsoutreach.com/ss/LAP718136.
Also Wednesday, Valparaiso University announced plans to lift required mask or face covering use for fully vaccinated students and employees effective Aug. 6.
The University previously announced it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees, except those with a qualifying exemption, this fall.
The decision to lift the mask rule follows updated guidance from the CDC, which announced last week that individuals who are vaccinated may begin to stop wearing face coverings and resume pre-pandemic activity.
The University of Notre Dame made a similar announcement about masks last week.
“This marks are an important milestone in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of our return to normalcy,” said José Padilla, VU president.
“As more students, faculty and staff receive their vaccinations, we will be able to not only shed our face coverings, but to resume the Valpo traditions our campus and community know and love, like cheering on our Valpo Athletics teams, enjoying arts performances and socializing with friends.”
The American College Health Association recommends COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all on-campus college and university students for fall semester 2021.
Valpo made an early, proactive decision to require campus constituents to receive the vaccine to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the community, Padilla said.
“A vaccinated campus is the safest and most effective way to accomplish the University’s objective of providing in-person learning for fall 2021.”
Indianapolis officials also announced they plan to lift the city’s mask mandate for those fully vaccinated and ease other restriction on June 7.
Indianapolis has kept more stringent precautions in place even as the statewide mask order and other restrictions ended in early April.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city’s mask order will remain in effect through the Indianapolis 500, along with graduations and other events through early June.
“That’s another two-and-a-half weeks’ worth of shots in arms that will increase our community’s vaccination rate, further hampering the potential spread of the virus,” Hogsett said.
City health officials will recommend that even people fully vaccinated still wear masks in hospitals and on public transportation. Health officials expect a proposal to the City-County Council will raise capacity limits for bars from 50 percent to 75 percent and allow full capacity for religious services.
As of Wednesday, a total of 4,886,437 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,539,739 first doses and 2,346,698 individuals who are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.
