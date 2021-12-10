Dave Fink from the Michigan City Public Library is visiting Lake Hills Elementary School classrooms this week to help conduct an Hour of Code during “Computer Science Education Week.” From left, Fink assists sixth-grade students Isaac Austin and Fahed Srahin with a project.
Photos provided / MCAS
Davon Woods, a sixth-grader at Lake Hills Elementary School, follows directions for coding during an Hour of Code project on Monday.
MICHIGAN CITY — “Computer Science Education Week” is being marked around the country Dec. 6-10, and one way Michigan City Area Schools students are observing the week is through an “Hour of Code.”
With the help of experts from the Michigan City Public Library, students at Lake Hills Elementary School are spending at least one hour this week during the school day to practice what Dave Fink calls “creative coding.”
