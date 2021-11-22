PORTER — A Westville man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing his SUV into another vehicle — while that vehicle was being ticketed by a Porter Police officer for blocking a bank access drive, according to police.
Jackson Newenhouse, 27, of unincorporated Westville, is being held at the Porter County Jail on Monday facing several misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, a report from Porter Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.