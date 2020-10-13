Brennan’s Beach Bums, one of the groups taking part in the Michigan City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, stand in the Promise Flower garden at the You Are Beautiful sign. Front, from left, are Sue Cusick and Carrie Steinhiser; back from left are Cheri Harrington, Erin Thompson, Greg Summerlin, Becky Piekielniak, Beth Cizewski and Chew Cizewski. The team ranked first in donations turned in.
Photos provided
Jill Pluta and her dog, Sam, took part in the walk on the grounds of Life Care Center of Michigan City. About 160 people took part in the event, walking anywhere in the city to show support.
Casey Dumbrowski walks with her dog during the annual event on Saturday, with raised more than $33,700. Organizers said she was the individual donation-raising champion for the event.
