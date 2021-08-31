La PORTE — With COVID-19 cases hitting city departments, the city of La Porte is requiring unvaccinated personnel to wear masks indoors and take COVID-19 tests.
On Tuesday, the La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety approved an update to the city’s Communicable Disease Policy.
“This is the last discussion we want to be having after last year, but it’s the reality that we’re in,” Mayor Tom Dermody said.
City Human & Community Relations director Jen Noll explained that Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency another 30 days with the surge of COVID-19 positive cases, as well as the delta variant, across Indiana.
“From that order there were some alarming statistics,” Noll said.
Noll said only 52.4 percent of Indiana residents eligible for the vaccine have received it. The seven-day positivity rate went from 2.1 percent two months ago to 10.9 percent on Tuesday and, as of Aug. 15, 981 of 1,000 residents admitted to hospitals were unvaccinated, and 189 of 195 COVID-19 patients in the ICU were unvaccinated.
“Because of these numbers and the increase of COVID-19 positivity rates here in La Porte County as well, we felt that it was imperative that we addressed this internally with our staff,” Noll said.
Two city departments have recently been hit with COVID-19 cases.
La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin said he currently has three officers who have tested positive.
“They’re on quarantine so we actually started the mask mandate ... Friday. We’re requiring anybody that’s not vaccinated to wear a mask unless they’re in their office alone,” Brettin said.
“It’s something we’re taking seriously. The three officers that have it are really feeling the pain from it, too.”
La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said his department also has three employees out with COVID-19 after having gone months without any positive cases.
“I guess to give a shout to the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated, the one individual is vaccinated of the three. He has also indicated that he can tell from his body what it would be going through if not. The other two are feeling it much worse than what he is,” Snyder said.
Under the COVID-19 protocol, Noll said, there is a statement noting that on Aug. 23, the U.S. FDA announced that it had fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“For those who were unsure of whether they wanted to be vaccinated because none of the vaccines were FDA approved, there was one that was recently approved,” she said.
The updated policy contains requirements for unvaccinated employees including:
All unvaccinated employees are required to always wear a mask when indoors or in a vehicle with other employees during a workday.
Temperature checks are required before each shift.
Continue to socially distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently.
The first day of each employee’s work week, three-day duty rotation or four-day duty rotation, they are required to get a COVID-19 test. This must be from a lab or clinic within the county.
Employees with no symptoms may work pending results if it is not a rapid (test) and a copy of those results are to be sent to HR on a weekly basis.
There will be exceptions to those who have a medical condition with a physician’s note, or written religious doctrine that would prevent them from either wearing a mask or getting a test.
Symptomatic and asymptomatic unvaccinated employees with potential COVID-19 exposure, as determined by contact tracing, would be required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days with a negative test result.
The test, said Noll, must occur on day five or later, which follows CDC guidelines. Employees who test positive will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and present a negative test result prior to returning to work.
Vaccinated personnel are still required to abide by all precautions while at work, including social distancing, taking temperatures and regularly washing or sanitizing hands.
“At this time, we’re not mandating that they wear masks, if you’re vaccinated,” Noll said.
Per CDC guidelines, no quarantine is required for employees who are asymptomatic and potentially exposed to COVID-19 but have received the vaccine.
“However, we do encourage you to monitor for the onset of symptoms and wear a mask indoors for 14 days following exposure. A test is recommended three to five days after that exposure, though not required at this time,” Noll said.
Employees who are symptomatic and vaccinated are to report symptoms to HR and the supervisor, and get a COVID-19 test, remain off work and quarantine for a minimum of seven days with retesting after five. A negative test result must be presented before returning to work.
Employees who test positive must follow the same quarantine guidelines as those who are unvaccinated – quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and present a negative test result prior to returning.
“This policy is kind of the minimum that we’re applying here at the city for all departments. Public safety – police and fire – can certainly be more strict in their policies internally ... If they want to enforce a mask mandate for all personnel, each department is able to do that,” Noll said.
Dermody said they are trying to do what is best for all city employees.
“We need to keep our public safety in check and make sure they’re available and healthy to help and protect our community. We hopefully will see an increase in vaccinations, so people won’t have to go through this,” he said.
City Attorney Nick Otis said, from a legal perspective, an employer could mandate vaccines. He also noted that Fortune 500 companies are raising insurance rates for non-vaccinated individuals.
“The city hasn’t gone that far, but the city could go further. We’re trying to find a balance here between respecting people’s personal choices and the bigger risk at hand of our departments.
“Everybody expects the toilet to work when you flush it or the fire department to show up when you call. If we don’t have enough people, that’s not going to happen,” Otis said.
Noll said based on the vaccine cards she has, only 35 percent of city employees are vaccinated.
“(It’s) a pretty low number even in comparison to the state of Indiana as a whole, which is at 52.4 percent. If we don’t see that number increase, or we see an increase in COVID-related staff shortages, then we might be looking at some harsher guidelines,” she said.
City Councilman Roger Galloway, who was present at Tuesday’s meeting, encouraged vaccination.
“To me we should have them. We have variants and we don’t know exactly what’s going on here again. We could have half our departments down. We’ve got to do something,” Galloway said.
