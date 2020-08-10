INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, following four straight days of more than 1,000 new cases.
The state agency reported 1,048 new confirmed cases on Sunday, following 1,036 new cases on Saturday, 1,253 on Friday and 1,051 on Thursday.
The new cases reported Monday bring the state's total to 74,992 Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
A total of 2,838 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. The state reported 3 deaths on Monday, 14 on Sunday, 13 on Saturday and 1 on Friday. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported.
As of Monday, the state was reporting 921 cases and 30 deaths in La Porte County.
The La Porte County Health Department reported 23 new cases on Saturday, 8 on Sunday and 7 on Monday for a total of 928 cases and 29 deaths.
Of those 344 were in Michigan City, 279 in La Porte, 31 in Westville, 19 in Rolling Prairie, 9 each in Union Mills and Kingsford Heights; 7 each in Wanatah, Hanna and Mill Creek; and 4 in Trail Creek.
There were also 196 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 8 at the Indiana State Prison, according to the health department.
To date, 852,111 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 841,125 on Sunday, and the state's positivity rate among those tested was 8.8%, and the 7-day average positivity rate was 7.3%.
There were 14,354 tests reported from La Porte County, where the 7-day average positivity rate was 5.8% as of Aug. 3, according to ISDH.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on July 29 that statewide limits including crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events would remain in effect until Aug. 27 to encourage compliance with safety measures amid continued concerns about recent growth in the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
In spite of the rising numbers, students at Indiana University in Bloomington began moving in Sunday, a process which will be spread out over 12 days. Classes begin Aug. 24.
Before moving in, students have to undergo a COVID-19 test. Tents will be set up at Memorial Stadium.
Those who test positive will have to return home and isolate themselves for 10 days before coming back to campus. If they can't return home, they'll be assigned to isolation on campus. Students living off campus will also have to get tested before they arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.