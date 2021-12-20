THREE OAKS, Mich. — Not a lot keeps Robert Swan down.
And even less seems to kill him – a circumstance that has led the Rolling Prairie resident, film actor and opera singer to often remark, “I’m the hardest impresario to kill in Southwest Michigan!”
A performer turned concert organizer with such film credits as “The Untouchables,” “Hoosiers,” “Rudy” and “Backdraft,” he’s survived a bout with cancer, a major car crash and a near fatal brush with blood poisoning. In fact the only thing that caused him to miss his annual Christmas at the Acorn event in 2020 was the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that wasn’t going to stop him this year. Nor was another bout of cancer, for which he just finished chemotherapy.
He’s bringing back his holiday show for its 17th year. and promises it will be the “jolliest Christmas ever at the Acorn!”
Presented by Harbor Country Opera, Christmas at the Acorn will return 8 p.m. (ET) Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks.
Swan will bring together five of what he calls the finest singers to tackle Christmas classics.
“Each Christmas we try to find fresh new songs people haven’t heard before, or favorites that we have somehow missed,” he said in a statement.
“You would have to look far and wide to find the eclectic concoction of beauty and humor to be found … at the Acorn. From tenor John Concepcion’s haunting rendition of ‘Balulalow,’ accompanied on the harp by Ramona Kim, to a couple of rarely heard medieval Christmas motets, there is truly something for everyone.”
Swan himself will sing “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”
Per show tradition, there will also be plenty of opportunities for the audience to join in on such selections as “Silent Night” and “White Christmas.”
“Music is good for the soul ... and so is laughter,” Swan said, promising plenty of humor. “Great Christmas music, beautifully sung, generous helpings of laughter, with perhaps a touch of mulled wine or hot buttered rum, and a special sense of community that never fails to brighten the season – this is what ‘Christmas at the Acorn’ is all about.”
Besides Concepcion and Kim, the show will include performances by Holly Link, baritone Michael Cavalieri (who sings for the Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony Orchestra), soprano Kimberly Jones (who sings for the Lyric Opera and Michigan City Messiah) and mezzo Stacy Eckert. It will also include guitarist Marco Villareal and pianist Anatoliy Torchinskiy.
During an interview last week, Swan noted that he won’t be the only one on stage to have survived brushes with death. Concepcion nearly lost his life from an infection after injuring his leg at the Lyric Opera two years ago. Link almost died last year when she was hit by a car while walking her dog.
“It is definitely ‘Christmas at the Acorn: Survivor Edition,’ just saying,” Swan said. “The whole audience will have survived COVID, so we will all be survivors together.”
The show will also be celebrating the return of live performances.
“We all missed out last year. Nobody got a chance to see a live show, to see the performing artists at all. A huge vacuum swept the land. And it just felt really empty, not just for performers, but everyone else.”
Continuing the show is also personal for Swan – way to share his fond memories of performing Christmas songs at his church growing up.
“You know, this show may be my last, although, I hope it isn’t,” he said.
“So I’m putting in all my favorites. It’s a celebration and a commemoration of the feeling of Christmas when I was an 8-year-old choirboy at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hyde Park [Chicago]. That was where I first heard the words to ‘Lo How a Rose e’re Blooming’ and ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ and ‘Silent Night.’”
Swan said he’s joked before about the show being like a church service without the kneeling.
“But it’s not a joke. The church introduced me to beautiful music – to the music of Bach and Mozart, and Holst and Tchaikovsky. I didn’t know it then, but that would stay with me my whole life,” he said.
“It became even more important to me as I got older. That’s partly the reason I left a growing film career to sing opera, while I still could.
“They say one becomes more emotional the older he gets. I’m certainly proof of that. I can mist up at the slightest hint of a minor chord. So, yes, I do these shows to share those feelings with others, but mostly, I do it for me.”
General admission tickets are $40 at acornlive.org, or by phone at 269-756-3879. The theater is located at 107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.