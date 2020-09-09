Building wheelchair ramps for veterans is just one of the ways the Guardian Riders help the community, and they need a little help themselves to keep up the good work. A bike / car / truck show this weekend will hopefully do just that.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Guardian Riders aren’t just a group of bikers who rev their engines in local parades – they’re a nonprofit organization whose mission is to aid people in need. And this year, they need a little help, too.
Every year for the past 11 years, the club has hosted the Fox Park Music Fest to raise funds for its undertakings, which include building ramps for disabled veterans, providing Thanksgiving baskets for families in need, and donating toys to kids at Christmas.
