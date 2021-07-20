The spring landscape at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk includes the pavilion and surrounding dunescape. Park officials are conducting open houses to discuss allowing commercial services to operate in the park.
Photo provided / Indiana Dunes National Park / Jeff Manuszak
PORTAGE — Indiana Dunes National Park is noted for its variety of natural ecosystems, Lake Michigan shoreline and historical venues, and park officials are considering adding commercial services to enhance the experience.
The National Park will host a pair of open houses to get feedback from the public and business community on its a strategy for commercial services.
