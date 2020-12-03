La PORTE — With millions of Americans still feeling the financial bite from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s food panties are playing a larger role than ever in combating food insecurity.
With the health crisis continuing to wreak havoc, however, these charitable organizations are struggling to keep up with the increasing demand – including in La Porte County.
During its meeting Wednesday, the La Porte County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution strongly urging the community to donate to local food pantries and other nonprofits devoted to food security.
Representatives of several pantries participated in the virtual session, discussing their efforts to support hungry families amid the pandemic and how additional aid is needed for them to continue that work.
The commissioners’ plea comes on the heels of a recent survey of La Porte County food pantries conducted by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, which has helped coordinate relief for numerous charities supporting residents throughout the pandemic.
With food pantries struggling to meet the growing needs of residents – and the holidays fast approaching – HFL president and CEO Maria Fruth is asking the community to step up and contribute, she said.
Those with the means to do so can donate food or money directly to their favorite food pantry, or they can give to the United Way of La Porte County, which has established a dedicated fund to support food security agencies.
“This is a basic need that all of us need to support,” Fruth said. “We don’t want anyone in La Porte County to go hungry. That is something that needs to be prioritized.”
HFL has helped coordinate aid for local pantries since the initial statewide shutdown in March, Fruth said. The organization got involved after La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody contacted Fruth, asking if she would assemble a group to provide additional help for the city’s pantries, which would see an influx in users due to a spike in unemployment.
HFL quickly expanded its efforts to the entire county, working with other area nonprofits, including the United Way and Unity Foundation, to get more funding for food pantries.
Recently, the foundation gave a $10,000 grant to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, which the agency used to purchase nearly 10,000 pounds of ground pork that was distributed to La Porte County food pantries, Fruth said. HFL is continuing to work with HFH in hopes of acquiring fresh beef and chicken, as well, she added.
The United Way has also thrown its weight behind fighting food insecurity. It has poured more than $110,000 in COVID-19 relief funding into food-related causes, on top of the $85,000 it has allocated to these types of organizations this year, said Dave Sisk, director of corporate engagement.
The UWPLC has established an account for local food security causes, with the Indiana United Way pledging to match any donation, Sisk said.
In October, the United Way awarded $50,000 to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to support the former’s mobile food pantry program in La Porte County through early 2021. The food bank has organized the drive-thru style distributions since April to reduce the burden on local food pantry programs, said executive director Marijo Martinec.
The Food Bank, which supplies food to pantries across a six-county region, has distributed nearly 10 million pounds since the beginning of the year, supporting nearly 35,000 residents, Martinec said.
Through its mobile food distributions, the organization directly aids between 250 and 500 families per event, she said.
With the pandemic still keeping the economy from fully getting back on its feet, Martinec expects the need for the Food Bank’s services to continue growing for the foreseeable future.
“We’re going to see hunger from anywhere between 18 to 24 months,” she said. “If I was a marathoner, I would say we are in mile 3 or 4 at this point.”
Local food pantries have witnessed a steady demand for their services.
Chris Karlin, captain of The Salvation Army of La Porte, said the charity has served more than 40,000 meals and given out more than 187,000 pounds of food since March. And it expects to serve a record number of families through its annual Christmas food and gift program this year, he said.
The charity has relied heavily on community support this past year to meet the demand, with contributions from the United Way and Unity Foundation playing a crucial role, Karlin said.
“It’s been a trying time, but we are getting through it together,” he said. “With the help of the other pantries in town, we’re making sure no family goes hungry this year.”
