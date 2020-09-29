Jessica O’Brien, left, development director at the Salvation Army of Michigan City, and Kennedy Baker pack groceries into a bus at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street on Saturday. It was the organization’s annual Stuff A Bus initiative to gather food donations for families in need of holiday assistance.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign also got a jumpstart two months earlier than usual because the organization has seen a big increase in need. Ringing the bell Saturday was Leslyn Quartuccio of First Trust Credit Union.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Photos by Kelley Smith
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry, left, presents a copy of the proclamation declaring Sept. 28 as Salvation Army Day to Major Dale Simmons of the Salvation Army of Michigan City on Monday.
Photo provided / Salvation Army of Michigan City
Kennedy stopped at the counter kettle inside the store to collect more grocery donations to load onto the bus, which was provided by Michigan City Area Schools for the event.
MICHIGAN CITY — It’s usually November when the Salvation Army’s red kettles begin popping up at storefronts around town, collecting donations to provide families in need with holiday assistance at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
But they made an early appearance at the Al’s Supermarkets on Franklin Street and Karwick Road over the weekend, as the organization has taken a big hit since the COVID-19 virus hit.
