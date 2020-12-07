INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana prepares to begin coronavirus vaccinations for some 400,000 healthcare workers by the end of the month, the inoculation timeline for nursing home residents is still to be determined.
Anyone who provides care to patients or is exposed to infectious materials will be the first to be offered the vaccine, though it will not be required, according to Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.
That includes doctors, nurses, dentists, first responders, laboratory workers and medical students.
During the first week or two of availability, Weaver said state officials anticipate they’ll have “a reduced amount” of vaccine on-hand – only enough to cover about 15 percent of healthcare personnel in Indiana.
Longterm care facility staff and frontline healthcare workers in hospitals, such as those in COVID-19 units, intensive care and emergency departments, are the top priorities during that time, Weaver said: “As soon as we have the vaccine, they’ll be invited.”
In the week following the first available doses – when health officials anticipate more rounds of the vaccine will be shipped – all healthcare personnel will be eligible to get vaccinated at one of 50 hospitals statewide – including Franciscan Health Michigan City.
“Anybody across the state of Indiana who works in healthcare and has potential exposure to COVID-19 patients ... or infectious materials ... will all be invited to get the vaccine in the next couple of weeks,” Weaver said.
“We believe that we will have enough vaccine available in the state of Indiana by the end of December to vaccinate any healthcare personnel who would like to get the vaccine.”
Those who have tested positive in the last 90 days are recommended to let others who have not tested positive get “closer to immunity” first, Weaver said, though those who were formerly infected will still get the vaccine later.
States faced a deadline on Friday to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine, but White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said it will take weeks to months before many of the nation’s most vulnerable can be immunized.
While healthcare workers within long-term care facilities are included in the earliest criteria, the availability of the vaccine for residents of those facilities “will depend on what we have available,” Weaver said.
Indiana’s original vaccination plan, submitted to the CDC in October, indicated vulnerable populations would be next in line for the vaccine after healthcare personnel.
Weaver said recent discussions among health officials at the state and federal levels have focused on prioritizing essential workers ahead of those in the vulnerable group, however.
“But we don’t know yet,” Weaver said. “A lot depends on one, how much vaccine we get; and two, the safety and efficacy.”
Elderly populations often don’t have “as great of immune response” to vaccines, and could also be more affected by side effects, she said. That could mean waiting until more is gleaned from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or waiting to immunize nursing home residents until another vaccine becomes available.
“I think a lot of that will help inform us where we are headed next as far as who is the next group to get the vaccine,” she said.
The state’s vaccine campaign will come after Indiana has seen steep increases in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths since September.
The death toll has grown to more than 6,200, with about 40 percent happening since Oct. 1. The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 62 per day after that average was below 10 a day during July.
Indiana hospitals have been treating at least 3,000 COVID-19 patients each day since mid-November – more than triple the hospitalizations in September.
The state reported 3,214 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday at Indiana hospitals – an increase from the 3,189 hospitalized on Saturday. That was Indiana’s first increase since state hospitalizations began declining after reaching a peak of 3,460 on Nov. 30.
Indiana’s hospitals are currently treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients that were under care in late September, when the recent steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths began.
In District 1, which includes La Porte County, there were more than 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations for a two-week period in mid- to late November, but the number had dropped to 415 by Friday. Only 17 percent of the 252 ICU beds in district hospitals were available Friday, but that number has risen to 22 percent on Sunday.
