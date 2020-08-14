La PORTE — Though this year’s event itself may have been canceled due to COVID-19, organizers of the popular Fellowship Fest have still found a way to give back to the community.
Last Saturday, festival founder Mike Altman and his team of volunteers donated more than a truckload’s worth of backpacks, school supplies and nonperishable food items to the La Porte Salvation Army. The charity will distribute the items to those in need through its food pantry and weekend backpack programs, Capt. Chris Karlin said.
The Fellowship Fest team reached out to the Salvation Army shortly after deciding to cancel this year’s event, which was set to take place this weekend at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, Altman said.
For the past three years, as part of the festivities, volunteers gave away more than 100 backpacks – filled with pens, glue bottles and other school supplies – to children heading back to classes in August, Altman said.
In addition, the team hosts a food drive in conjunction with the festival, inviting guests to place nonperishable goods on the flatbed of a pickup. Volunteers then donate the collected items, as well as unopened leftovers from the various meals served throughout the festival, to a local food pantry.
Seeing the impact the festival’s donation had on the local Salvation Army – which was running low on supplies last summer – the Fellowship Fest team decided to repeat the gesture this year, especially with demand for food pantry services higher than ever due to the COVID-19 crisis, Altman said.
In addition to giving the charity nearly 120 supply-filled backpacks organizers had purchased for the festival, the team reached out to the organization to determine what food they could purchase to help, Altman said.
Karlin provided a list of high-demand items, including jelly, syrup, pancake mix, canned meats and boxes of Hamburger and Tuna Helper, Altman said.
“It was really a blessing,” Karlin said of the gesture.
“They bought the exact items on the list. It filled a hole in our needs so that we can continue serving this great community.”
As for the backpacks, the Salvation Army team will reach out to families enrolled in the organization’s weekend backpack program, which gives bags of nutritious food to children at the end of every school week, to see if they need a new backpack and school supplies, Karlin said.
The charity will also ask users of its food pantry if they could make use of the bags, he said.
Altman, who lives just down the block from Karlin and his family, also recently gifted the Salvation Army with three boxes of fresh vegetables from his home garden, he said.
The acts of generosity have helped take some of the sting out of the Fellowship Fest team’s decision to call off this year’s event due to the ongoing pandemic, which has seen an uptick in local positive cases over the past several weeks.
This year marks the first since Altman started the three-day event in 2011 that organizers have had to cancel the faith-centered celebration, which features live Christian music, entertainment, giveaways and food – all free of charge to visitors.
He was inspired to create the festival a decade ago after he and his wife listened to a Christian band perform at a local coffee shop, Altman said.
Telling members “You guys need a bigger stage,” Altman decided to organize a local Christian music festival to showcase the talents of such musicians, he said.
Starting as a one-day event, the festival has since grown into a three-day celebration, featuring nearly a dozen performers and many more family-friendly activities, including an annual chili cookoff.
Although Altman and his team had hoped the spread of COVID-19 would fall low enough to allow them to host their 10th annual edition largely as planned, the recent surge in positive cases prompted them to cancel the festival two weeks ago.
“For our 10th year, we want a celebration,” Altman said. “We don’t want to worry about social distancing, masks and all that jazz.”
Things are already looking up for next year’s return, however.
Thanks to the growing relationship between Fellowship Fest and the Salvation Army, Karlin plans to set up his meat smoker at the fairgrounds next summer, serving up barbecue to guests, Altman said.
While his ambitions for the festival may be boundless, there is one thing that will always remain constant while Altman is around – no matter what new offerings organizers come up with, nearly everything will remain free for guests, he said.
“The more we bless, the more blessings we’ll get in return,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.