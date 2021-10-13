Mayor Duane Parry and Paladin Board member Jan Katz begin filling Michigan City’s newest Little Free Library with donated books after a ceremony Tuesday to open the box outside Niemann Elementary School.
Head Start curriculum director Aprille Baylock cuts the ribbon to officially open the box at Niemann. From left are Head Start director Theresa Argueta, Parry, Fizer, Cheryl “Book Grandma” Chapman, Pagels, Baylock, and Head Start staffer Kawthar Alaoui.
Fizer and Pagels designed, built, painted and installed the library, and invited Parry to the ribbon-cutting. Children are encouraged to take a book from the box, replace it with a book of their own, then read and return it.
Photos provided
Michiana Lions Club members Tim Fizer and Brian Pagels install the library box to the post prior to the ceremony. It is the fourth such box installed in the city, with one more to open soon.
Head Start staff and teachers await the ribbon cutting on Tuesday. In spite of the pandemic, they have worked on literacy efforts and projects to keep children interested in reading and learning.
