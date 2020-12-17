INDIANAPOLIS — As front-line health care workers across the state begin receiving the state's first shots of Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19, uncertainties remain about future numbers of incoming doses and who should be inoculated next.
Five Indiana hospitals have received doses, Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. So far, 46,000 of the state’s more than 400,000 eligible health care workers have registered for an appointment to get their first shot, she said.
Health care workers at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne received the state’s inaugural doses on Monday. Members of the medical staff at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis became the first in central Indiana to get vaccinated Wednesday. Workers in Northwest Indiana were to begin receiving vaccinations Friday.
Also receiving shots were approximately 200 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen at the Johnson County Armory. The Guardsmen – medics trained by Army or Air Force instructors, and the CDC – have been on the frontline of pandemic response missions including at long-term care facilities, COVID testing sites, protective equipment distribution warehouses and food banks.
While front-line health care personnel — including those in hospitals, long-term care facilities and EMS providers — are first-up to get the shots, Weaver asked other residents to “please be patient — your turn is coming as more vaccine arrives."
This week, Indiana was allocated 55,575 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But exactly how much more vaccine the state can dole out in the coming weeks is still unclear. Weaver said the state found out Wednesday the number of new doses coming in next week is less than originally anticipated.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and it’s why we have focused our initial vaccination efforts on front-line health care workers and long-term care facilities," she said. "As more vaccine becomes available, we will continue to roll out eligibility to additional populations.”
Weaver said state health officials are considering individuals’ risks of spreading COVID-19 and how bad their symptoms could be as they decide the distribution lineup.
Indiana’s original vaccination plan, submitted to the CDC in October, indicated vulnerable populations would be next in line for the vaccine. Weaver said earlier this month, however, that recent discussions have focused on prioritizing essential workers ahead of the vulnerable group.
The Indiana State Health Department is also crafting a public-facing data dashboard to track how many people have been vaccinated, Weaver said. It is expected to launch within the next few weeks.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that while the new vaccine “is the light at the end of the tunnel, we are still in the tunnel.”
None of Indiana's 92 counties were recording below 200 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, Box said, noting that only three counties were even below 400 cases per 100,000. An additional 79 COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the toll to 7,180 confirmed and probable deaths – the pandemic death toll had passed 7,000 a day earlier.
The department’s daily statistics update also showed that an additional 6,458 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total known number of cases in the state to 447,190.
In La Porte County, 118 cases and 1 death were reported, bringing the totals to 6,441 confirmed cases and 118 deaths, according to ISDH.
With there still being “a number of months” before the vaccine will be available to every resident, Box said mask-wearing, social-distancing and staying home when sick remain critical.
As the holidays near, she emphasized that the lowest-risk activities are those held online or with members of one household. The risk increases anytime people are exposed to others outside of their immediate household.
“I know this guidance is hard and yet another reminder of all that we have sacrificed in 2020,” Box said. “I truly believe that 2021 will be better.”
