MICHIGAN CITY – Since administering their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in La Porte County on Dec. 18, the staff at Franciscan Health Michigan City has hit a milestone of over 13,000 injections.
And they expect the pace to accelerate.
On Thursday, Dr. Jill Nygren, vice president of Clinical Support Services, said her staff is delivering vaccines to an average of five people every 10 minutes, or about 240 doses each day of operation.
As of Thursday, the hospital clinic had administered 13,279 vaccines.
It currently operates in the hospital’s Blessed Maria Theresia Bonzel Community Room, Monday through Thursday and Saturdays. Starting April 1, the clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Nygren, a multidisciplinary team makes sure the vaccines are delivered safely and efficiently. And she said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who stepped up to help when the call went out.
“Their whole attitude is they’re just happy to be there and appreciate the opportunity to help put an end to this pandemic. It’s a team that has a really joyous spirit,” she said.
According to Nygren, delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine speaks to the "heart of Franciscan Health’s mission, showing compassionate concern by promoting health and wellness in our community."
She’s heard compliments from the public about feeling safe at the clinic, and the typically low or nonexistent wait times, she said.
Patients are asked to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine to ensure they do not have a reaction prior to leaving, she said.
The clinic is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. According to Nygren, when a person gets their first dose, the clinic will schedule their second dose before they leave.
The state allocates a limited number of vaccines per location, and Nygren said the clinic keeps a waitlist and individuals are triaged by the state’s eligibility criteria and the date they called in. The waitlist ensures extra doses at the end of the day are used.
As of Thursday, 1,203,613 first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana, and 771,091 individuals were fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 72% of Hoosiers aged 80 and older, and 73% of those aged 70 to 79, have scheduled or received a vaccine, according to ISDH. Those vaccination rates drop to 60% for those aged 60-69, and 37% for Hoosiers between the ages of 50 and 59.
More than 138,000 first and second doses have also been administered to residents and staff in long term care facilities, health officials said.
The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Indiana currently has vaccinations open to residents age 50 and up, along with specific groups of high-risk patients identified by their healthcare provider. Teachers and school staff members will become eligible on Monday.
Appointments are required and done through the state by going online at ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.
