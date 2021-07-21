UNION MILLS — Masks will be optional for students and staff in the South Central and New Prairie school systems when the 2021-22 school year resumes, though they will be required on school buses.
The South Central Community School Corporation and New Prairie United School Corporation are the only public school districts in La Porte County to make an announcement on COVID-19 regulations for the new year.
In a letter posted Monday, SCCS Supt. Theodore Stevens said the policy was approved by the Board of School Trustees after consultation with the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana State Department of Health and La Porte County Health Department.
“For the start of the 2021-22 school year, South Central will make wearing of masks optional for all individuals,” Stevens wrote. “This decision may be revisited if cases begin to rise or the Health Department recommends a masking requirement in the future.”
He said the policy will allow everyone to do what they feel comfortable with, and not wearing masks is apparently becoming the norm in the area.
“We believe that making masks optional provides opportunities for students and staff to continue wearing masks if they desire,” he wrote. “As individuals go about their routine business in our respective communities, it appears that fewer and fewer individuals are wearing masks.”
He emphasized, however, that masks will still be required on school buses as required by the federal government.
New Prairie Supt. Paul White, in a similar letter, said the School Board of Trustees reviewed guidance from the ISDH, recommendations from administration and teachers, and public input related to its Return to School Plan.
“Daily in-person school attendance will return to a ‘back to normal’ status for the most part when students return on Aug. 11th,” he wrote.
“Masks will be optional for students and staff at school, but will be required on school buses as required by Federal mandate.”
Stevens said social distancing will still be practiced at South Central schools, but not quite as far as last school year, when 6 feet of distance was the norm.
“South Central will continue to work with our students and staff to social distance at least 3 feet as recommended next school year,” he wrote. “We are confident that we can achieve 3 feet distance in most circumstances.”
Elementary students will also eat lunch daily in the cafeteria.
Stevens pointed out that the policy does not come without risk.
“... a return to these ‘normal’ activities brings a certain level of risk with quarantine and contact tracing,” he wrote.
“South Central will adhere to the 10-day quarantine period for positive individuals and/or those individuals that are direct contacts as discovered through contact tracing.”
That policy will not apply to vaccinated individuals. However, any, whether vaccinated or not, is asked to stay home if they, or someone in their home, feels ill.
“...we remain excited about the potential for next school year,” Stevens wrote.
“We know that this information will be welcomed with applause by some and displeasure with others. ... Ultimately we share in the desire to return to normalcy and will need everyone’s help to continue to operate South Central as safely as possible.”
White said all confirmed COVID positive students and staff will be quarantined, but “those found to be in close contact will not be required to quarantine, but their families will be notified.
“Families with close contact students will have the option to continue attending school or stay home while monitoring symptoms.”
Other COVID mitigation steps, such as distancing at lunchtime, mask requirements, closed water fountains, etc. will be implemented if positive cases among students or staff reach 5 percent or more.
But, he said, “NPUSC will not consider changing daily in-person attendance for a school until positive cases among students/staff are trending toward 10 percent to 15 percent or higher.
“An individual elementary classroom may take COVID mitigation steps such as a temporary mask requirement if one or more positive COVID cases exists within that classroom, or be temporarily placed on e-learning if that classroom has 4 or more cases.”
In June, the state Health Department issued guidance for the new school year, which said local school boards will be “responsible for implementing whatever measures and restrictions are deemed necessary and prudent to address the impact and spread of COVID-19 for their buildings, facilities and grounds, including transportation.”
It urged districts to follow CDC and ISDH guidelines, including the wearing of masks on public transportation, including school buses.
For unvaccinated staff and students, the ISDH recommends wearing masks indoors, except while eating; social distancing of at least 3 feet if all students are facing forward in the classroom, 6 feet if not; and quarantine of those identified as having had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
For vaccinated staff and students, masks are not necessary, according to ISDH, and students and staff should “use good judgment regarding social distancing.”
There will be no quarantine needed if a vaccinated person is identified as a close contact, as long as they remain asymptomatic.
For positive cases, that person should stay home for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result.
Close contacts, if all students are masked and facing forward in the classroom, is defined as individuals within 3 feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
If all students are not masked and facing forward, according to ISDH, all individuals within 6 feet of a person diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period are considered close contacts.
While vaccinated close contacts do not have to quarantine, they should monitor themselves for symptoms and isolate if symptoms develop.
Unvaccinated individuals identified as a close contact who are asymptomatic must quarantine and may return on day 8 (with negative testing and precautions), day 11 (with precautions), or day 15 (without testing or precautions).
Schools are required to report all positive cases and close contacts to the ISDH, which said, “All guidance is subject to change as CDC and other expert guidance changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.