MICHIGAN CITY – Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that he is relaxing Indiana’s crowd size limits starting next week following recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
The new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with red and orange risk levels of coronavirus spread.
Holcomb said residents and businesses must still follow precautions, including mask wearing and distancing to stem the virus spread.
“We can manage our way through this,” the governor said. “We know what works, but it is a constant balance of our lives and our livelihoods.”
In Michigan City, Mayor Duane Parry, noting that the governor's new order will be in effect through Feb. 28, said means La Porte County may not exceed 25% of facility capacity, and said plans for large gatherings will still need approval.
"La Porte County is presently in the orange," Parry said. "Remember, events and gatherings are now changed for us to 25% or capacity and not 25 people as the previous order."
A plan must be submitted to the local Health Department and must include:
- number of invited, requested, or expected attendees, and staff
- occupancy and capacity information
- COVID screening, social distancing measures, increased sanitation, and face coverings
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said counties must report at least two weeks of lower risk levels before moving to categories where crowd capacities of 50% (yellow) or 100% (blue) will be allowed.
“It’s not like we opened it up to everything, no matter what the color (risk rating) and the community spread was within your county,” Box said.
In La Porte County, some schools will be seeing more students back in the classroom.
Michigan City students will return to school for the first time since November. For the next two weeks, starting Monday, students will continue remote schooling on Mondays and Fridays, and return for traditional classroom learning on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Younger students in the New Prairie United School Corp. will begin full-time in-erson learning next week.
"The Indiana Department of Health updated the state COVID metric map. LaPorte County posted Orange in this metric, with an underlying County Advisory Level of Red. This is a new feature in the state COVID metric that tracks two weeks of reduced county COVID numbers to move a county away from Red status," the district said in a statement.
"The LaPorte County Health Department advises that we must acknowledge the underlying Advisory Level with regard to our programming, which has been posted Red today. As a result, NPUSC will use the following Attendance Plan next week, Feb 1-5, in line with the recently communicated new NPUSC Attendance Plan:
- Elementary - Full Attendance K-5 Monday Through Friday
- Secondary - 50% Attendance Hybrid (same plan as used throughout this school year)
In La Porte, students will remain on the current hybrid schedule of remote learning on Monday and Friday, and in-class instruction on Tuesday-Thursday.
"We are pleased to see the decline in overall cases and testing positivity, however our programming options recognize the Advisory Level rating which is still red," the La Porte Community School Corp. said in a statement.
"We will need two consecutive weeks at a lower spread level for the Advisory Level to drop to orange. Therefore, we will operate in the Red programming mode for the week of February 1-5."
However, the district also noted that Wednesday, Feb. 3, is also a scheduled remote learning day.
Holcomb also signed an Executive Order to extend the public health emergency an additional 30 days and urged against complacency.
“We are not out of the woods. The steps we have been taking to reduce the spread must continue, especially wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing,” Holcomb said.
“As we’ve experienced before, trends that look promising can shift very quickly, and we will continue to monitor what is happening with positivity, deaths, and cases per capita, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.”
